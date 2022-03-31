Her Friend Set Her Up On A Date With A Guy Who Was Just Awful And The Last 3 Women Her Friend Set Him Up With Ghosted Him

A woman has a friend who thought it would be a great idea to set her up on a date with a guy who her friend claimed was amazing.

Well, her friend definitely lied to her, since it turned out that this guy was just awful, and she still is left reeling from the date.

“My friend mentioned her husband’s good friend was single and a great guy, she wanted to set me up with him,” she explained.

She ultimately was convinced by her friend to go on the date, and her friend said it would be a “double date” and that her friend and her friend’s husband would be there too.

Well, the night of their double date arrived, and from the get-go, she was not thrilled to see that this guy she was being set up with did not like anything like the photos her friend had shown her.

This guy was really tall, and he had a belly so big that she said it seemed that he was “9 months pregnant.”

Although things were off to a rocky start, she tried to make the best of it. She resolved to give her date “a chance” while trying to “get to know him” that evening.

However, she just couldn’t bring herself to be ok with this guy or the situation after she learned that her friend and her friend’s husband didn’t know a single thing about this guy.

“Over the course of dinner, I come to find out they know NOTHING about him, not even where he works,” she said.

