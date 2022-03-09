This Real Estate Agent Discovered A Historic Graveyard On Her Client’s Property

Lauren Matera, a real estate agent from Maryland, recently described the most jaw-dropping experience she has ever had on the job in an Instagram reel.

A few years ago, she and her husband listed a house together. At the same time, they were working with an investor who was flipping a house. Lauren helped the investor pick all of the finishes inside the home, and everything worked out great for her client.

“They bought the house sight unseen and had us taking over all of the interior design. And, we also got to be there on the day that the counters were installed,” Lauren explained.

The counter-install day also happened to be the yard-cleanup day, and that is when things took a creepy turn.

“When we were pulling out of the driveway, I looked over my shoulder as they were mowing the lawn, weed whacking, and clearing everything down that was about waist height,” Lauren said.

Once filled with weeds and leaf litter, the yard was now covered in thirty historic headstones. Lauren was understandably shocked and had to investigate.

“The property used to be a church property, so part of my job then became researching the zoning and requirements for preservation of a historic cemetery in a rural area,” Lauren said.

Still, she claims that discovering those headstones was not even the worst part.

TikTok; pictured above is Lauren

