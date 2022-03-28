Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Showed Up Late One Night And Her Roommate Wasn’t Home, So She Refused To Let Him Inside

A 22-year-old woman recently left her family home and moved into her own apartment last September.

This is the first time that she has ever lived on her own, and she does have 1 female roommate that is the same age as her.

At first, she was worried about living with a roommate, but she gets along wonderfully with her roommate.

She and her roommate have a lot in common and are both working towards completing online degrees while holding down jobs.

Living with her roommate has been smooth sailing, even though it’s not like her roommate is her best friend.

Close to 3 months ago, her roommate started dating a guy. Her roommate’s boyfriend frequently spends time at their apartment, and this doesn’t bother her at all since he’s only there when her roommate is home.

“He’s nice and never makes a mess etc. I have no issues with that whatsoever,” she explained. “A few days ago pretty late at night when my roommate was at work there was a knock on the door and it was my roommate’s boyfriend.”

“I peeked through the hole and saw it was him. I was confused since my roommate works overnight and wasn’t going to be home anytime soon.”

“I didn’t answer it and he just kept knocking. For like ten minutes straight. I was pretty weirded out. He eventually left and that was that.”

