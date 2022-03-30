His Ex-Girlfriend’s Stalker Is Trying To Reach Out To Him

A 36-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman the same age as him, though they broke up half a year ago.

They were together for 3 years, but since the breakup, he hasn’t spoken to her at all and that’s currently the case.

While he was with her though, he learned a pretty dark thing about his ex: she has a man who has been stalking her pretty consistently.

“She has a stalker who used to go to her house uninvited and leave her notes on her windowsill,” he explained.

“This started before she and I met, and I think it stopped back in 2020 when he showed up while I was at her house. I told him to leave and hadn’t heard from him, or about him until today.”

He did read around 10 of the notes that his girlfriend’s stalker left for her, and everything in the notes was just downright creepy and bizarre.

His ex always maintained that this guy was harmless, though he’s not so certain about that.

Earlier today, he was shocked to discover that his ex’s stalker was trying to reach out to him through social media.

His ex’s stalker has never attempted to get in touch with him before, and he has also never made an effort to reach out to him either since there’s no reason to.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.