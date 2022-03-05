His Wife Has All Of A Sudden Developed An Obsession With His Feet And He Doesn’t Want Her Licking Them

A 25-year-old man has been married to his wife, who is the same age that he is, for a bit over 2 years.

They tied the knot right after they celebrated their graduations from college, and when he stops to look back on their relationship, he knows they always have been a wonderful match.

Interestingly enough, his wife has all of a sudden developed an affinity his feet, which began 3 months back.

When his wife revealed to him that she really did like his feet, of all things, he was pretty disgusted as she went into detail about how much she loves licking his feet, which he doesn’t want her doing at all.

He did agree to let his wife do this regardless of his own feelings, as he was trying to be open-minded and accommodating of her desires.

“It was fine, if a little uncomfortable, until around a month ago when my wife became almost obsessive over my feet,” he explained.

“She’d ask to clean them every day (she even has a footbath thing), became determined to keep them clean, kept asking for my shoes when I was done with work (I work in a very athletic job where I sweat a lot, so my shoes usually stink) and I’ve begun noticing that I’ve been waking up without my socks on (I usually wear socks when I go to sleep – comfort thing).”

“I confronted my wife about this and she was evasive at first but then just started rambling on about how good it felt for her, this then became a heated argument over boundaries and my feet until she broke down and just said nothing but sorry for 15 minutes.”

He felt terrible to see her break down in the way that she did, but since that argument, they haven’t gotten into another feet fight at all.

