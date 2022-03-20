She Agreed To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Former Coworker’s Wedding, But Just 2 Weeks Before The Bachelorette Party, She Wants To Bail

During the height of the pandemic, a 23-year-old woman was working at a small family-owned pub, and she was basically one of the only employees there aside from her coworker named Kenna.

It was pretty difficult on her and Kenna, as they worked their hardest, yet the place had to close anyway as 2020 came to an end.

She spent about a year and a half working alongside Kenna, but after the pub shut down, Kenna moved away to the town she was from while she found another job.

“We kept in touch a bit,” she explained. “She did come to hang out with me once last spring but after that, we drifted.”

“We occasionally communicate on social media but that’s really it now. She was a good work friend but I didn’t consider her like a best friend or anything. You know what I mean.”

Anyway, in September of last year, she got a package delivered to her from Kenna. She opened it up, and she was shocked to see that it was a bridesmaid box.

Kenna was asking her to be a bridesmaid, and she decided to say yes since she had never been a part of a bridal party.

“I end up talking to Kenna more and I find out the wedding party is her 2 sisters, her mom, 2 aunts, grandma, 4 cousins (2 of which are like 14), and me,” she said.

“The bachelorette party is at Disney World. And it’s 2 weeks away.”

