She Doesn’t Want To Ask Her Mom To Come Wedding Dress Shopping With Her

A 26-year-old woman is tying the knot in another 9 months, and she has to get started on picking out her wedding dress.

Although traditionally speaking, a bride invites her mom to come with her when wedding dress shopping, this woman has no interest in doing that.

Her mom and dad got divorced when she was quite little, and afterward, she went on to have a much better relationship with her dad than her mom.

As she’s grown older, she’s still stayed closer to her dad than her mom, but there’s another thing holding her back from inviting her mom to come wedding dress shopping.

“I don’t want to invite my mom as she always makes me feel insecure (when I was younger I was very insecure about my weight and she would comment on it and then try to give me as many sugary foods as possible) she also pushes her style onto me,” she explained.

“We really grew apart during my teen years and I don’t talk to her much because she stresses me out.”

“There was a point when I was considering not inviting her to the wedding just because we aren’t that close (my dad advised me against this as he felt she would get very upset).”

She does have to let her mom know that she intends to bring her dad and two other people along with her for wedding dress shopping, but when she shares this news with her mom she knows her mom will be furious.

One of the people she does want to take with her to look at wedding dresses is a woman who is the mom of her dad’s friend, and when her mom finds this out that’s going to upset her mom even more, as her mom dislikes this woman.

