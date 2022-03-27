She Gave Her Prom Dress To A Younger High School Girl, But Then Turned Around And Demanded Payment For It

Several weeks ago, a young woman got a message from one of the girls who goes to the high school that she graduated from.

This younger girl wanted to see where she had gotten her prom dress that she wore during her senior year.

She felt delighted that this younger girl even recalled what her prom dress looked like, so she was happy to tell this younger girl where she bought her dress.

“On top of that, I mentioned that I still had the dress, and asked if she wanted it,” she explained.

“She said she’d be interested, but asked if she could try on the dress first. Of course, I agreed. When initially discussing this with her, I didn’t mention any transactional details.”

“People at my high school often sell their old prom dresses to those in younger grades, so I thought it was just generally accepted that some kind of money would be involved.”

She completely assumed all of this, as she never told the younger girl that she wanted money for her prom dress.

She also didn’t say that she was selling her prom dress; she only asked the younger girl if she would like to try it on and if she wanted it.

The younger girl then wondered if she could drop off her old prom dress at the high school office for her to check out, and she did just that.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.