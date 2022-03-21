She Just Found Out That Her Fiancé Has A Past He Kept From Her, Like Being Arrested For Some Serious Offenses

A 25-year-old woman is engaged to her 27-year-old fiancé, and she’s been together with him for a little under 3 years now.

She really has had a wonderful relationship with her fiancé, and he has always treated her so well.

She’s currently pregnant with twin girls and she’s going to give birth this upcoming fall, and her wedding is set for next summer.

It seemed that everything was moving in a fairytale direction for her, but then she found out that her fiancé has been an entire past that he purposely kept from her, and it’s pretty dark.

Since she has known her fiancé, he has not really talked about what his life was like before her. She does know that he’s from New York, as is his family, and her fiancé did fill her in on the fact that his relationship with his dad was never good.

As for his mom, he’s not close to her at all since his mom never stuck up for him when it came to how his dad treated him.

Fast forward to yesterday. She works as a consultant and she was sitting in her office when a woman walked in.

She spoke to the woman for a bit before the woman looked at a photo she has of her and her fiancé in her office, and the woman said that she knew her fiancé.

This woman had gone to high school with her fiancé, and the woman wanted to know how her fiancé was.

