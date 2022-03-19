She Really Wants To Give Her Nephew Away To Foster Care, But She’s Worried This Makes Her Heartless

A 32-year-old woman is worried that she’s totally heartless after realizing that she really wants to give her nephew away to social services.

Recently, her sister-in-law passed away after a car accident, and her brother already passed away years before that.

Now, her 12-year-old nephew is an orphan, but she doesn’t want to take him in and be his legal guardian, even though he’s currently living with her.

She has always planned on living her life without children, mostly because she is autistic and also not really into building a family of her own.

“I’ve never been good around children and due to my autism looking after myself has been hassle enough so I know that I’d make an awful parent/guardian, especially when it comes to the emotional side of things,” she explained.

“Ever since the accident I have been looking after my nephew and without exaggeration, it has been absolutely draining on me.”

“My entire life and my routine have been derailed because of this, which I know isn’t my nephew’s fault, but it’s been putting me under an amount of stress that I can’t handle.”

Sadly, she’s the only single person in their family who could even potentially provide for her nephew.

Her mom and dad are close to their 80s, so it’s not realistic for them to take on her nephew.

