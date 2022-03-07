She Refused To Attend Her Mother-In-Law’s Wedding But Expects To Be Able To Wear Her Mother-In-Law’s Wedding Dress

A woman has a mother-in-law that she has just never been able to get along with due to their differences and lack of understanding one another.

She doesn’t think her mother-in-law is kind at all, though she does admit that her mother-in-law is wildly generous since she frequently gets expensive presents for her.

5 years ago, her mother-in-law had a wedding that she refused to attend for “moral” purposes.

“It was a hard decision for me but honestly I was disgusted with the man she was marrying,” she explained.

“He is an executive for a big pharma company (we are in the US) so I just don’t think he is a good man.”

“What made it so much worse for me is MIL has a medical condition which is chronic, not life-threatening, but it can range from mild to debilitating. It has never affected her very much because she’s always been able to afford prescriptions.”

She took issue with the fact that her mother-in-law was getting married to this man in particular, and her mother-in-law thought she was being “naive” and “dramatic” over boycotting the wedding.

She went through with not showing up to her mother-in-law’s big day.

Aside from that, she never had a real wedding to her own husband for a few reasons, and recently she planned on having a vow renewal in light of the fact that she never got a wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.