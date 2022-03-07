This Dad Is Being Called A Hero For Jumping In To Save His Bull Riding Son’s Life

Belton, Texas. Landis Hooks is now being hailed a hero and the father of the year.

And to Cody Hooks, Landis definitely is the biggest hero to him as his father just saved his life from a charging bull.

During a February rodeo held in Belton, Texas, 18-year-old bull-rider Cody was thrown off the bull’s back soon after entering the ring. Video footage showed Cody lying unconscious on the ground after being flung off.

Although other bullfighters in the arena tried to stop the bull, they did not succeed during the first try. Soon after the attempt, Landis threw himself over his son’s body when the bull turned to Cody again.

Landis covered Cody’s head and pressed him to the ground while the bull charged at them. Landis was also hit in the head, but fortunately, he and other bullfighters saved Cody from further harm.

The video went viral after Cody shared the footage on social platforms. Originally from Louisiana, Cody thanked his father and other bullfighters on his Instagram post for saving him from a situation that could have been a lot worse.

“No one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, TX. (It) could’ve been a hella lot worse,” Cody wrote on February 13 and put hashtag “bless” on the post.

Landis said his mind went blank after seeing his son was bucked off the bull.

Instagram; pictured above Cody’s dad protects him from the bull

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.