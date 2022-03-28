She Told Her Friends That Her Roommate Is Dating Her Ex, And Now Her Roommate Is Mad At Her For Talking Behind Her Back

A young woman currently attends college located on a relatively little campus, and she lives there too. She has one roommate, and she has really had a great relationship with her roommate so far.

Any issues that she has had with her roommate haven’t been that major; only minor. When she first started college, she ended up dating a guy who was pretty…interesting.

He frequently said to her that he really would like to be in a relationship with her and her roommate all at once.

She obviously wasn’t ok with that and was only looking for a monogamous relationship. In hindsight, she can see that all along this guy was definitely interested in her roommate though she never quite saw that.

She has since broken up with this guy, and not so long ago she learned that he is now in a relationship with her roommate.

“I just found out a week ago and am quite distraught over it,” she explained. “First of all, I see a guy I absolutely despise in my dorm.”

“Second of all, he continues to try being buddy-buddy with me. And third of all, I feel backstabbed by my roommate who knows how much I do not like (him) and some sort of warning would be the least they could’ve done.”

Knowing that her roommate is seeing her ex has really gotten her down, and while she was spending time with a few friends the other day, they were wondering why she was so upset.

She didn’t lie to her friends at all, and she told them that her roommate is in a relationship with her ex.

