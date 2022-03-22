She Told Her Friends That She’s Pregnant Before She Even Shared This News With Her Husband

A 38-year-old woman has been married to her 37-year-old husband for 6 years now, and they have a 3-year-old son together.

She and her husband have wondered if they should go ahead and have a second child, and they’ve been struggling with this decision for a few years now.

“With everything going on in the world and both of us approaching 40, we just weren’t sure if we had it in us to have another one and we knew that we both wanted to be 100% into it if we did,” she explained.

“But we both grew up with siblings and wanted our son to have that experience as well.”

Their back on forth on having a second child ended around 4 months ago after her husband got laid off from his job.

They both thought it would be best to not have another child in light of that.

A few weeks ago, she thought she might be pregnant anyway, and the test she took did come back as positive.

She was shocked, she was happy, and she was also confused as to how this even happened since her husband got snipped weeks prior to her positive pregnancy test.

“I didn’t know how to tell my husband or how he would take it considering everything else that we had going on, so I told my mom and talked to her about it,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.