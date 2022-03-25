She Went On A Blind Date With A Guy Who Insulted Her Laugh, So She Went Out Of Her Way To Keep Laughing Until He Left

A woman recently decided to agree to a blind date with a guy who she had obviously never met before in her life.

One of her friends knows this guy, and her friend said that he seemed like a great guy that she would like.

Her friend also pointed out that this guy was good-looking and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her friend was convinced that she would be into this guy, so she said yes to a date with him.

The blind date with this guy was held at an upscale bar where it was pretty noisy. She had to speak quite loudly in order to be heard over the rest of the people in the bar.

After they sat down and chatted for a bit, they both ordered a couple of drinks as well as some food too.

Her date made a joke, and she laughed. “…I admit I have a slightly loud laugh and that I usually throw my head back and don’t really try to stop it,” she explained.

“I don’t see why I should. He shushed me immediately and started looking around. No one was looking our way.”

“He asked me to stop laughing so loudly and he asked if my laugh was fake. I was a bit surprised by his question but told him no, it was not.”

She attempted to brush this off and move on with their date, but when she laughed for a second time, this guy told her to be quiet even more loudly than he had before.

