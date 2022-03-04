She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Nearly Made Her Cry When He Got Mad About Something Silly And She’s Wondering If She Should Go On Date Two With Him

A 24-year-old woman met a 32-year-old man through a dating app around 2 weeks back. Since she first started speaking with him, he’s been sending her texts every single day.

She went out on a first date with him last weekend, and it was supposed to be pretty casual. She agreed to meet up with this guy at a coffee place halfway between each of their apartments.

“It had a huge line out front, and he immediately got visibly angry as soon as the line came into view saying “We should’ve gone earlier, I kind of want to just go home. I hate lines and this just put me in a really bad mood,” she explained.

“He then pulled out a cigarette and smoked right next to me. This was just minutes after first meeting him…”

“I told him I was so sorry, that I think the line will go by fast and he insisted on heading back home. I was trying to hold back tears feeling like I did something wrong.”

She decided to ask if he would rather walk around a local park and a nearby market instead of waiting on line for coffee, so he agreed to do that.

She thought there was a way to still enjoy her date with him, and she was right. She did have a great evening with him, and they spent several hours together all in.

When they arrived at the market, her date started buying a number of things, though she didn’t. This guy mentioned that he wished he had put more thought into making an actual plan for their date, before saying that he hoped she had a good time.

She did have a good time, and she was happy that he didn’t just decide to go home after the coffee line proved to be a longer wait than they anticipated.

