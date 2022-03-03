She’s In Love With Her Sister’s Father-In-Law And About To Have A Baby With Him, But She Has Kept This A Secret From Her Sister

A 31-year-old woman has a baby sister who is 6 years younger than she is.

3 years ago, her sister got married, and while she was at her sister’s wedding, she happened to hit it off with the groom’s 41-year-old dad.

That’s right; she really liked her sister’s very single father-in-law. Her sister’s father-in-law split up with the mom of her sister’s husband when her sister’s husband was in high school, and he was still single when the wedding happened.

“I had an instant connection with him at the wedding and we began flirting over the phone and began dating soon after,” she explained.

“We kept the relationship a secret because we felt it was very weird for us to be in a relationship and wanted to see if things become more serious.”

After the wedding, she started seeing her sister’s father-in-law, and they have been together since then, but she’s managed to keep this a secret to her sister.

Not that long ago, she learned that she’s going to be having a baby with her sister’s father-in-law, and she’s also incredibly in love with him.

She’s thrilled to be a mom, and he’s thrilled to be a dad. The only thing looming over their heads is that they still haven’t told her sister or his son (her sister’s husband).

“My boyfriend even wants to get married now he says he is tired of playing around and wants to settle down with me, I want this too,” she said.

