She’s Obsessed With Her Boyfriend’s Ex-Girlfriend, And It’s Destroying Their Relationship

A 19-year-old woman is in a relationship with her 23-year-old boyfriend, and not that long into dating one another, they discussed their pasts and their exes.

During this discussion, her boyfriend told her about his most recent ex, and now she can’t stop being obsessed with her.

Her boyfriend originally met his ex through a hobby they both shared, and the story he told about his ex was pretty lengthy.

“He said she was incredibly beautiful as well as an amazing person, and that he was very appreciative of her because she helped him through a dark time in his life,” she explained.

“However, they were never an official couple because she had a “free spirit” and did not want to be in a serious relationship.”

The only reason her boyfriend is no longer dating his ex is that she was forced to return to the country she is from because of the pandemic.

“Now, I have never been jealous or given much thought to my partners’ past, however, I don’t know if it was the way he talked about her or the fact that “the only reason he can’t be with her is because of distance and her free spirit” but this just got into my head,” she said.

“For the following months, I felt insecure about this girl but decided not to say anything because I didn’t want to seem judgemental, jealous, or toxic.”

One day, she thought it would be a good idea to take a peek at her boyfriend’s texts to his ex, and when she did, she discovered that her boyfriend’s last text to his ex was sent around the time she started dating him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.