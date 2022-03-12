These People Revealed Their “Last Straws” That Led To Them Walking Out Of Work On The Spot

Have you ever been mid-shift at work, daydreaming about quitting on the spot? For many people, this bold move is unimaginable. Still, sometimes enough is enough.

One Reddit user named Hunterofshadows wanted to hear the thought processes of workers who left their jobs on the spot. They asked the Reddit community to share their “last straw,” and the responses are infuriating.

She Worked At A Daycare

“I worked in daycare at a private school. I showed up to work on time and started my morning routine with the kids as usual. But, I got a random phone call an hour into my day.”

“I got someone to watch over my class and stepped into the restroom to answer. It turned out to be my boss.”

“She asked why I was not at work, and I told her I was. Then, she asked why I was answering my phone. I told her I was expecting a call from my doctor, and she told me just to get back to work.”

“I continued with my day until it was nap time for the kids. Then, my boss pulled me aside and told me I was fired for answering my phone during working hours. She even asked me to finish up my day. Yeah, right.”

“Luckily, the other women I worked with said they would cover my class after I left. My only regret was not being able to say goodbye to my class.”

“Last I heard, my old boss got the tip of her pinky finger chopped off from the giant paper cutter we used for crafts.”

