This 15-Year-Old Girl Is Being Forced To Take Care Of Her Sister’s Newborn Baby

A 15-year-old girl has an 18-year-old sister named Millie, and recently, Millie gave birth to her newborn son.

Her son is now about 6-months-old, and Millie has been a mess since she had him. After Millie had her baby, she stopped going to school completely and has been deprived of a social life.

All of this has negatively impacted Millie’s mental health, and Millie is no longer able to properly care for her baby.

In light of Millie not being there as a mom, her mom and dad have stepped in to raise Millie’s baby.

Millie keeps herself shut in her bedroom, and only ventures out of her room in order to feed her baby, but that’s it.

“Since my parents work a lot, I’ve been the one looking after my nephew after school and during the weekends,” she explained.

“I love him a lot, but sometimes it gets really tiring because, well, he’s a baby and he needs a lot of attention and things done for him.”

“It also means I can’t do any after-school activities or go out with my friends.” Well, a day ago Millie fed her son and promptly dropped him off in her bedroom.

Millie insisted that she needed to watch the baby, but she was in the middle of studying for several exams and she was completely exhausted.

