This Bride Opened Up About The Things She Spent Money On For Her Wedding That Were Just A Waste

When planning for your wedding, it’s hard not to want to pick out the cutest and fanciest things for your special day.

There are so many great ideas for things to incorporate into your special day, from photo booths to build-your-own dessert bars. But in the end, it all adds up and can get quite expensive.

One bride on TikTok named Brooke (@ryanandbrooke) makes a lot of videos about weddings with her husband Ryan and is giving other women tips on what to do for their big day.

One of her videos listed some of the things she spent too much money on at her wedding that ended up being unnecessary.

“I had a large range of prices of items that I bought for my wedding day,” says Brooke. “But I’m gonna make a list of items that were just not worth it.”

There’s some debate around the kind of shoes a bride should wear. Some believe you should go all out on an expensive pair of heels; some say a pretty pair of comfortable flats will do the trick.

Brooke says she spent too much money on her pricey pair of gorgeous Jimmy Choo heels.

“No one ever saw them,” she says.

TikTok; pictured above is Brooke

