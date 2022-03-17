Her Cousin Got Married Just A Few Days After She Did, And She Feels Completely Outshined By Her Cousin

A 20-year-old woman got married several months back, but as she’s looking at the photos from her special day, she’s overwhelmed with “regret” and “sadness.”

You see, her 19-year-old cousin was proposed to right after she got engaged, and her cousin then chose to have her wedding just days after hers.

At the time, her cousin did reach out to her to ask if she was ok with her own wedding being days apart.

Her cousin mentioned that it was the “only day” that she could have her wedding given the fact that she was having it at a venue owned by her groom-to-be’s family.

She did tell her cousin that it was alright and she should go ahead with her wedding day plans. Back then, she genuinely did not have an issue with it, but boy does she now.

Her wedding was on the tinier side, and she held her wedding reception in the backyard of her mom and dad’s house.

It was nice and decorated beautifully, and she did pick out a littler wedding in order to have more “details.”

“I made my bouquet and cake myself, the food was partially me and the rest was help from my family, and there were no gifts because I was moving out of state right after,” she explained.

“And a few things went wrong. My hair wouldn’t cooperate, the veil I had was too long, and my dress didn’t fit right.”

