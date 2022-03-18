This Bridesmaid Walked Right Out Of Her Friend’s Wedding And The Other Bridesmaids Think It Was Super Selfish Of Her To Do

A woman was asked to be a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding, and her friend has been planning her special day for close to 2 years.

Throughout the wedding planning process, it hasn’t been smooth sailing at all. Many of the bride’s friends ended up not being able to commit to being in the wedding party for varying reasons.

Some of the women the bride had been previously close to stopped being her friends and some of the women the bride invited to be in her bridal party declined for medical purposes.

In the end, the bride was left with just 4 bridesmaids even though she wanted to have 9.

Then, the day of the wedding finally arrived, so it was her and 3 other bridesmaids ready to go. The wedding day turned out to be a disaster, and the bride was freaking out.

She and the rest of the bridesmaids stepped in to make sure things were running well as the bride attempted to calm herself.

Suddenly, the hairstylist canceled last minute, and she quickly called up one of her other friends to see if they could step in.

Her friend agreed and stopped by to do the bride’s hair with just hours to go until the wedding.

“She did her hair and apparently the bride didn’t like it,” she explained. “The bands she was using were coffee-colored, not white (she didn’t have white) and the bobby pins didn’t match her hair color and the ribbons weren’t curled right.”

