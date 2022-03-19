This Single Mom Rescued Her Dog A Year Ago, And Now He Needs ACL Surgery

Erie, Pennsylvania. Hannah Vogt is a single mom of 6 rescue animals, including a 1-year-old American Bully named Arlo.

Arlo was rescued by Hannah from a local shelter in Erie, Pennsylvania. At the time, he was just nine weeks old. This was her first dog out of the 6 animals she rescued.

Unfortunately, over the past few months, Arlo has been limping on his right hind leg. Hannah decided to take him to the vet, and they then confirmed that his knee had been popping in and out of place every time he walked. Sadly for Arlo, the only cure for his injury is surgery.

On February 15th, 2022, x-rays showed and confirmed that his knee was out of place and he had a torn ACL.

Arlo was then referred to a new veterinarian in Pittsburgh as this type of procedure has to be done by someone who specializes in more complex surgeries.

Hannah has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money for Arlo’s surgery.

“He is my first dog child so I hate to see him in pain. Truly any amount helps, or if you cannot donate, a share would mean so much!”

Today, there are 250 donations, bringing in over $4,000 with a goal of $6,000. “The fact that we are over halfway is astonishing! I cannot believe how many of you love and support my Arlo. Every donation, big or small, means so much to us. Thank you all again!!”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Hannah with her dog Arlo

