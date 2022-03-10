This Teen Shamed Another Girl At School For Having A Nanny Who Writes Little Notes To Her In Her Lunch Box

A 16-year-old girl currently attends high school, and when she returned to school following her winter break, she noticed a new girl named Nicole had joined the school.

She thought Nicole was “weird” for not being super talkative, and for speaking quite softly when she does say things.

“She used to eat in her car but one of my friends felt bad for her and invited her to eat with us,” she explained.

“I noticed that all of her lunches had a little piece of paper and she’d read it, smile for like 2 seconds, then fold it up and put it in a pocket in her lunchbox.”

Nicole would frequently take her note back out of her lunchbox to look over again several times throughout their lunch break.

Well, this mean girl thought it was ok to shame Nicole over the notes in her lunchbox from her nanny.

She questioned Nicole on the notes, and Nicole told her that her nanny was the one writing her daily notes included along with her lunch.

“I asked if she thinks that’s a little embarrassing because I don’t know anyone who’s had notes in their lunches past 5th grade,” she said.

“She got kinda defensive and said that her nanny does similar things for her siblings, who are all in preschool or elementary school so it kinda proved my point.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.