This Woman’s Corporate Manager Kept Stealing Her Work, So She Shared Her Now-Viral Watermarking Hack On TikTok

Corporate businesses are a dog-eat-dog world. Workers’ stress is often off the charts, the competition can be extremely fierce, and this work environment is even harder to gain recognition in as a woman.

A twenty-five-year-old TikToker named Cristina Sevcenco knows this feeling all too well. She recently shared how her manager stole her work and claimed it as their own.

Specifically, Cristina’s manager presented her business ideas and PowerPoint to management as if she had done the research herself.

Sick and tired of it, Cristina came up with an ingenious solution.

“Me hiding my signature so every time someone downloads it [the PowerPoint], a watermark is added to it,” Cristina wrote on her TikTok. For context, a “watermark” is a faint, digital signature that appears over any professional document.

“Watch me get urgent calls like, ‘Cristina, there is a watermark on the PowerPoint. Can you please attach?” she added in the caption.

Cristina’s video reached 3.7 million people and gained nearly five hundred thousand likes. TikTokers everywhere applauded her gutsy move and begged for a tutorial on the hack.

“Girl boss!” one user commented.

TikTok; pictured above is Cristina

