Women Share Things That Other Women Need To Know, But Are Never Really Taught

Let’s face it: standard school curriculum may prepare you to solve quadratic equations or recite the United State’s historical timeline. But, many practical skills are also severely undertaught.

Additionally, many other more personal skills– such as emotional awareness and self-love– are neglected inside traditional classrooms.

One Reddit user was particularly interested in women’s points of view on this topic. This user asked the women of Reddit, “What is something that every girl should know but is rarely taught?” The takeaways range from financial practicality to knowing your worth.

“Strategies for financial independence.”

“There is a great podcast I love called “She’s On The Money.” The episodes explain– in easy-to-understand lingo– stocks, shares, mortgages, and all that stuff.”

–MrsRobertShaw

“As a guy, this is for sure something I will teach my future daughters. It is not ‘boy stuff.’ It is ‘sophisticated member of society’ stuff.”

–AweDaw76

“It is okay to be rude if someone will not leave you alone. You do not owe anyone your time or energy.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.