A Single Dad Received A Kidney From A Complete Stranger, And Then The Two Became Fast Friends

Steve Sanders is a devoted father to two kids who loves to get active. However, he received the news that he only had two options to treat his kidney failure; he would either remain on dialysis for the remainder of his life or need a new kidney.

Steve’s family and friends jumped at the opportunity to help, but unfortunately, none of them was a donor match.

His care team continued pursuing options, even posting on social media to find someone who might be able to help.

Thankfully, the volunteer director at Atrium Health, where Steve was being treated, stepped up to the plate.

Chris is also a father, and when he heard Steve’s story, he shared, “It was something about his story as a dad, and I was trying to imagine a situation like that in which I would need help.”

Though it wasn’t guaranteed that Chris would be able to do anything, he still decided to get tested to see if he was a match. He added, “I didn’t know him but thought let’s give this a try — I would want someone to do this for me.”

Steve decided to text the man who would be saving his life, and they formed an unlikely friendship.

He later shared what it meant to him that they were able to bond over shared interests and their dedication to their families. “It shows Chris’ commitment to being a father … allowing me the same chance.”

Atrium Health; pictured above are Chris and Steve

