Are You Feeling Crushed After A Breakup? Well, You Can Go Stay At This Luxury Hotel And Get Over Your Ex

Going through a breakup and dealing with heartbreak can alter your life. It’s a terrible process, and sometimes it feels like we don’t have enough time to heal.

Luckily, the founders of The Heartbreak Hotel in the UK are working to give women all the tools they need to get through these tough times.

In Norfolk, England lies The Heartbreak Hotel. As explained on their website, the hotel is the site of an all-inclusive retreat that will “guide you through three days of powerful and transformative conversations designed to liberate you from your relationship trauma.”

The women-only retreat is a perfect fit for those who have recently broken up with their partner, whether that be because of cheating, betrayal, or simply parting ways and are struggling.

Each retreat session consists of 6-8 people. Before booking the trip, guests are asked to fill out a form and complete an interview with a member of staff. This is to ensure that each guest shares a common experience.

Like a wellness retreat, guests will be serviced with delicious food, a beautiful environment, luxury accommodations, time on the beach, and plenty of relaxation.

But this is unlike any other retreat, as guests will be completing extensive therapy to help with their healing process. Sounds like a dream!

The founders of The Heartbreak Hotel explain that the three days of therapy at the retreat is practically equivalent to six months of therapy with the average psychologist.

Heartbreak Hotel; pictured above is a view from the Heartbreak Hotel

