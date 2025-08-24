She’s Sharing Her Dad’s Wisdom On How To Not Be A Loser

TikTok - @nikpollina - pictured above is Nik

When it comes to not being a loser, one dad has the best advice. TikToker Nik Pollina Pulzello (@nikpollina) is sharing the quote that her dad always says to her and her sister.

She believes it’s the reason they are both so resilient. It’s blunt, oddly specific yet simple, and is equal parts helpful and hilarious.

Both of Nik’s parents, especially her father, do not like victim mentality. The quote is: “Are you going to get bitter or are you going to get better?”

Usually, when bad things happen to people, they will react in one of two ways. First, they will become bitter and take out their anger and sadness on others.

This makes the world a worse place to live in, and it seems to be occurring much more frequently in recent years.

It’s okay to feel bitterness at first, but if you want to be a winner instead of a loser, you must choose to channel the pain and anger from your unfortunate life circumstances into something positive.

There are many ways you can better yourself and the world around you, such as by teaching others how you got through hard times.

Nik’s video struck a chord with many TikTok users, who jumped into the comments section to echo her dad’s philosophy. They agreed that hardship can’t be avoided, but your reaction to it is what defines you.

“Victim mentality is rampant these days, and I think it’s compounded by the weaponization of therapy speak. I’m surrounded by privileged people who constantly self-victimize,” commented one user.

TikTok – @nikpollina – pictured above is Nik

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Facts! And it’s okay to be bitter/mad about it for a little, but if you don’t change your circumstances ASAP, that negativity will destroy you,” stated another.

“Everything I’ve accomplished has been because I sucked it up and kept trucking along when things were bad. The younger generation is cooked; they’re so easily triggered or traumatized by every little thing,” added a third.

At the end of the day, life will eventually knock everyone down. The choice is whether you stay down or get up swinging. That’s what makes or breaks you.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan