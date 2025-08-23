She Was Out At Lunch When Her Ex And His New Girlfriend Showed Up, And He Tracked Her Location Through Her AirPods

Cultura Creative - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

You might want to check on your Bluetooth devices because they could be revealing your location to others. TikToker Joyce (@joycetotheworldduhh) was out at lunch when her ex-husband and his new girlfriend suddenly appeared. She now thinks her ex has been tracking her.

She is recently divorced and had been separated from her husband for a year and a half. They were married for 11 years. She just found out that he has a new girlfriend and managed to hunt down her name and workplace.

Her divorce decree stated that she was legally supposed to know the girlfriend’s first name, last name, and date of birth, but she didn’t want to go to court over something like that.

Joyce had not seen her ex-husband for many months. One day, she went to a restaurant that was about 12 minutes away from her office.

She took one of her employees out for a late lunch so they could have their work meeting. They waited 30 minutes for a table and finally got seated outside.

As they were chatting and discussing their metrics and goals, Joyce happened to glance to her left and saw her ex-husband and his new girlfriend stroll in.

She made direct eye contact with him, and he immediately turned away, pretending like he had no idea who she was.

Her coworker asked if they should get a different table, but Joyce wanted to stand her ground. She tried hard to keep it together and continue their business conversation, but she kind of felt like throwing up.

Joyce decided to wave at her ex-husband, but he ignored her. At one point during her work meeting, her coworker mentioned that she had a Mercedes and was having car troubles. Joyce told her coworker that Mercedes always breaks down, and they were not good vehicles.

Her ex-husband started coughing and laughing, which signaled to Joyce that he had been listening to her conversation the entire time. He also owned a Mercedes and was always loud and proud about it.

Joyce’s ex-husband lived an hour and a half away from the restaurant, so she didn’t know how he managed to show up at the same time as her.

The girls at work told her that he was tracking her. At first, she brushed it off, but then, she started to think about it more.

In the midst of their divorce, she would sometimes get text messages from him, asking why she got home so late.

He would also somehow know when she was out of town. She realized that he had been tracking her through her AirPods, which used to be his.

