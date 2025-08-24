Her Boyfriend Cheated, Then Proposed To His Affair Partner At The Same Spot Where They Had Celebrated Their First Anniversary

TikTok - @hnnuhrose - pictured above is Hannah

When TikToker Hannah Rose (@hnnuhrose) was 19 years old, she met this guy, and they dated until she was about 24.

He ended up cheating on Hannah and started dating the girl he cheated with the day after he and Hannah broke up. The girl had broken up with her boyfriend as well. It was all part of their plan to be together.

Hannah’s ex-boyfriend proposed to his new girlfriend about five or six months into the relationship. He proposed at the same spot where he and Hannah celebrated their first anniversary, wearing clothes that Hannah had bought for him.

She has tried to make videos about his two-timing ways in the past, but somehow, his family always caught wind of them and threatened to sue her for slander and defamation.

However, she never mentioned his name in any of her videos, so viewers would never even know who she was talking about in the first place. Hannah had not seen him since the day they broke up until she was sitting at a bar one day after a photo shoot.

She stopped at the bar to order some food and to wait out the traffic. All of a sudden, she saw them walking by.

Upon looking at them, her immediate reaction was to burst out laughing. That was the best response she could’ve given because it showed she was no longer bothered by them.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared their own stories about how their significant others betrayed them.

“My ex-fiancé proposed to the woman he cheated on me with ON my birthday. They are always thinking of us when they ‘moved on,'” pointed out one user.

“I ran into a cheating ex at the grocery store. They were still together after 10 years and holding hands as they walked toward me. She looked at me like she was going to say hi…I glared and gave the ‘no thanks’ nod. She kept walking. It made me smile when I got to my car,” commented another.

“Kinda similar story for me, except I married him at 19, and he cheated on me the entire time. Divorced at 23, he moved her here from NY (I’m in WA state) before the divorce was finalized, and now they’re married,” shared a third.

