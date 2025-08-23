She Discovered That Her Boyfriend Had A Secret Life With Two Kids

pha88 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, a simple Google search is all you need to save yourself from months of heartache and drama. TikToker Hanna (@endofpain666) found out that the guy she had been dating for eight months was living a secret double life and had two kids after finally utilizing the internet.

She met Matt McCann from the reality TV shows Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant on a dating app. However, she didn’t know exactly who he was at the time. They were taken with each other right off the bat. They fell in love quickly and moved in together quickly.

They lived in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before deciding to move back to where her parents were to try and save money to move out of state.

In May, he told her that he needed to go to a therapy appointment. Afterward, he told her that he had taken his anxiety medication and was too tired to drive, so he would be staying with his cousin Aaron.

Apparently, he had these two cousins named Madeline and Aaron, with whom he would talk all the time. He stayed there for days and even stopped messaging her. Hanna did not know why he was suddenly ghosting her in the middle of their six-month-long relationship.

She was freaking out and trying to figure out what was going on. So, she messaged his cousin Madeline, who turned out not to be his cousin. Madeleine was actually his ex-girlfriend, and they dated for five years. Also, Aaron was Madeline’s cousin.

Matt cheated on Madeline with Aaron and then cheated on Hanna with Aaron as well. He denied everything, and somehow Hanna believed him.

He ended up breaking up with her, but a month later, he begged to come back. She was really lonely and thought she wanted to be with him forever, so she took him back.

He came clean about everything and blocked all the people from his past. At one point, Hanna’s mom asked if she had ever done a Google search on him.

That’s when she showed Hanna that Matt had been on Teen Mom, as well as 16 and Pregnant. He had been married once and was now divorced.

He also had two kids and a drug addiction. When Hanna found out, she started going off on him. He claimed that the reality TV shows had painted him in a negative light and that paternity tests had proven he was not the father of the two kids.

Then, one night, he packed up all his stuff while she was sleeping. He waited until she woke up to tell her that he was leaving and didn’t want to be with her anymore.

After he left, she began to have a breakdown, but then, she jumped into action and did some extensive Googling.

She discovered his ex-wife’s social media page and scrolled through all her pictures. She saw pictures of his kids, who looked exactly like him.

She messaged the ex-wife, and she spilled everything. Matt owed her about $30,000 in child support. He was a chronic cheater and was lying to everyone around him.

