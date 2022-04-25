He Broke Up With His Girlfriend, But Her Dad Still Wants To Be Friends With Him

Regardless of how long you have been with someone, whether it is a few months or even years, breaks up can play a significant role in your everyday life and hurt just the same.

When we break up with our significant other, it often means we break up with their friends and family as well.

Some of us don’t want to risk the thought of ever bumping into them again or dealing with a rough situation where the person outside of the relationship has to choose.

At the end of the day, some of us are lucky enough to meet our significant others’ families and carry a bond with them unlike any other.

So the question arises, are you allowed to stay friends with your exes’ parents?

While their relationship was good, this couple dated for four years and decided to call it quits.

The break-up was amicable. Based on their goals, they knew that parting ways was the only option.

They definitely don’t hate each other, but it doesn’t make it any less easy for the one who was not in 100% agreeance on the split.

Sadly, the girlfriend took the situation a lot harder than the boyfriend, which may be hard for her to handle the relationship between her father and her now ex-boyfriend.

