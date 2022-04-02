Her Boyfriend Has Been Acting Cheap Ever Since He Found Out That Her Parents Are Rich

A 21-year-old woman has a boyfriend that she has been seeing for close to a year. 8 months ago, they took the next step in their relationship, which kind of backfired for her.

It was 8 months ago that she decided to bring her boyfriend to meet her mom and dad, and on that trip, her boyfriend suddenly saw that her parents are very rich.

She doesn’t consider herself to be “snobby” even though she comes from money, and after the trip to meet her parents, she did tell her boyfriend more about her mom and dad’s financial status.

As soon as her boyfriend got a handle on what kind of money her family has, he started “acting cheap.”

She currently attends college, and although her parents cover the cost of her rent and give her an allowance, that’s the limit of what they do for her money-wise.

Her mom and dad keep her on a tight leash when it comes to her being spoiled or getting anything beyond rent and her allowance.

“But my boyfriend thinks that I’m super-rich even though my parents are very strict about spoiling me,” she explained.

Lately, her boyfriend has been refusing to spend any kind of money on her or their dates, as she believes he thinks she can simply afford to foot the bill for everything.

This all began when her boyfriend asked her a bunch of times to buy dinner for both of them and bring it over to his home.

