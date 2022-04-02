She Hit It Off With A Guy 18 Years Younger Than She Is, And She’s Worried About Their Age Gap

A 42-year-old woman met a man through a dating site a couple of months ago. He’s the one who messaged her first, and from there, they began talking nonstop.

“I didn’t really look at his profile or anything, and honestly there were a few people that had started chatting with me, so I wasn’t sure who was who, or how old they were, I just chatted with whomever I felt comfortable chatting with,” she explained.

As she continued speaking to him on the website, she found their conversations to be amazing. He made her laugh, he also told her funny jokes, and he was clearly quite clever and hilarious.

She was not hesitant in the least to take their online conversations to text, and she happily gave this guy her phone number.

She was excited to find that texting back and forth with this guy was just as much of a good time for her as talking to him online was.

“It’s awesome, I’m having a ball,” she said. “After about four days, I thought “Okay, who is this guy?” And check out his profile. He’s 24.”

She was shocked to find out that this witty and wonderful man was exactly 18 years younger than she is.

“I tell him initially that I was taken aback, and that the difference in age is something I’m not sure I’m comfortable with,” she continued.

“He was really hurt. I agreed that we could keep chatting, because the conversation is so awesome, and that led to phone conversations, and last night we met and I thought I could finally put the whole thing to rest. Nope.”

