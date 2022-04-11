Her Boyfriend Is Furious With Her For Going On Vacation With Her Friends And Wearing A Bikini He Did Not Approve Of

A 20-year-old woman was supposed to go on vacation with her friends and her 25-year-old boyfriend, but their plans ended up changing at the very last minute.

Right before she and her boyfriend were supposed to leave for their 2-week vacation, her boyfriend told her that he had to stay behind and deal with a “work crisis.”

So, she and her 7 friends had to go without him, and she was one of 4 girls that went on the trip. Additionally, 3 guys went with them too.

Her boyfriend insisted that she should still go on the trip even though he no longer could, so she didn’t expect him to take issue with anything regarding the vacation, but he did.

“While I was away we talked every evening,” she explained. “I posted pics on my Instagram almost every day.”

“And during one of the last days, the pics were in a bikini that I bought there. My boyfriend called me after seeing those photos and made a big deal out of it.”

“He said that it wasn’t the bikini I took with me.”

She mentioned to her boyfriend that the bikini was different than the one that she packed for her trip since she saw one on vacation and decided to buy it.

Well, as soon as she returned home from her trip, her boyfriend started a fight with her over the new bikini.

