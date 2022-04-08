Her Daughter Has Been Trying To Lose Weight For Her Wedding, But Since It’s Not Happening, She Decided To Intervene

A 53-year-old mom has a daughter who is about to get married this June, and she is thrilled to be celebrating this major milestone in her daughter’s life.

Their whole family is excited about her daughter’s wedding, and it’s going to be a pretty over-the-top event.

She’s been helping her daughter through the planning process, but one issue that’s really beginning to bother her is that her daughter is having a really hard time finding a wedding dress that fits her.

“We have already been to a number of wedding dress retailers and even custom tailors,” she explained.

“Although I think some of the dresses look beautiful and flattering on her rather curvy body type she does not seem to like any one of them.”

“Not a single one, which after her probing her further she mentions that it is not because of the cutting of the dress or the design but rather her own issues with her body.”

“She has been trying to lose weight since last September but somehow my daughter keeps coming off the diet plans and unfortunately does not have the discipline to see the curated diet and workout plans to their completion.”

This mom insists that she never tried to get involved with her daughter’s dieting, but now that they’re just a few months away from her daughter’s wedding, she thought it was best to do something to “motivate her.”

Her daughter does currently live with her, so she started making an effort to create healthy meals for her daughter.

