Her Sinus Infections Got So Bad That She Was Left With Just Half Of Her Skull

Natasha Gunther is a TikToker who has been through a wild medical ordeal in the last few months and chronicled her journey through videos.

When she had six sinus infections in a single year, Natasha’s parents knew something strange was happening.

And though she had been taking antibiotics, it didn’t seem like the course of treatment was working. So when she started having migraines and vomiting, Natasha’s parents brought her to the hospital for a CT.

Doctors made a shocking discovery, which she shared on TikTok. “Turns out I need emergency brain surgery [because] the sinus infection went to my brain.”

Doctors removed a portion of her skull, known as a craniotomy, and found that Natasha had staph and sinus infections that had infiltrated her brain.

Natasha explained the full story in another TikTok. Doctors discovered that the massive infection had moved her brain 9 millimeters to the right.

Then she explained that she needed a craniectomy, meaning that doctors removed her skull without replacing it, storing it in a freezer.

After losing 12 to 14 centimeters of her skull, Natasha remained in the hospital for five weeks. First, she had sinus surgery to remove the infection, then another surgery to open her sinus.

TikTok; pictured above is Natasha before her surgery

