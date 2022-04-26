in Human Interest

Her Teacher Boyfriend Started Making Playlists For One Of The 15-Year-Old Female Students At School And She’s Wondering If She Should Be Concerned

lordn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

A woman is currently dating her 32-year-old boyfriend, who works as a high school English teacher.

When her boyfriend isn’t working, he enjoys spending his time playing music in a band. All of the students in her boyfriend’s class know that he’s passionate about music, so she figured that might be a reason why her boyfriend is suddenly getting close with a 15-year-old girl at his school.

She found out that her boyfriend has been making playlists for this 15-year-old girl, but this girl is not actually one of her boyfriend’s students; she just goes to the same school as his students and is in another class.

“Just a general question, but is it odd for a teacher to make a playlist for a 15-year-old girl student that is not even in their own class?” she wondered.

“I’ve just never experienced this before and if a teacher did that at my school I think it’d be a no-go? But maybe I am just being insane? Very much a possibility. Let me know what you think though I need to be checked regularly.”

She just feels that her boyfriend making playlists for a teen girl is too close for comfort, especially considering it’s not like he teaches music or would have a reason to do this.

“As others have said, if he’s a music or theatre teacher, it doesn’t feel odd,” one person commented.

“If he’s the school counselor and kid has anxiety and he’s making a meditation soundtrack, that doesn’t seem odd. But if he’s teaching chemistry and is making a playlist for some kid? That seems off.”

Another person weighed in, saying, “This seems a bit familiar to me. Teachers have to be careful to have very clear boundaries with students and this stretches over it IMO.”

