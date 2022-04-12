His Fiancée Put Spyware On His Phone Without Him Knowing So She Could Watch What He Was Doing And Now He’s Calling Off The Wedding

One of the most important things in any relationship is trust. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about a member of your family or a love interest; at the end of the day, it’s hard to keep anyone in your life that you don’t trust.

Unfortunately, an engaged man in his 30s just found out that he absolutely cannot trust his fiancée anymore, and so he’s calling off their wedding for good.

This man lives in Canada, Ontario specifically. Not that long ago his fiancée took a trip to the United States so she could see her cousin, and she was there for a couple of weeks on vacation.

“She went to the US to visit her cousins for two weeks and installed a spyware on my phone to make sure I didn’t cheat on her while she was away,” he explained,

“Of course, I didn’t, so she comes back and says “I’m so proud of you for not cheating. I tested you.” Like wtf?”

“Obviously I’m done here. This is a gross invasion of my privacy. I trusted her too much and gave her free access to my phone whenever she asked for it.”

He did mention that he and his fiancée have been going through a bit of a rocky time together, but that does not give her permission to go behind his back like this and spy on what he’s doing on his phone.

“This is childish nonsense,” he said.

“Now, she didn’t do anything with the harvested data from my phone, and no physical or mental harm was caused other than a serious breach of trust.”

