This College Girl’s Boyfriend Is Taking His Younger Female Friend Who Just Got Dumped To Prom And She’s Super Uncomfortable About This

A 19-year-old college girl has a boyfriend who is also 19 and in college as well. They were dating back in high school, and they went to one prom with one another which happened in 2021.

The year before that prom, they didn’t get to go because of the pandemic, and she says that the prom they did get to attend was “sad” because it still was impacted by the global situation.

It’s unfortunate that she and her boyfriend never got to have a prom that was normal or special, but now her boyfriend is getting another shot at prom.

A few days ago, her boyfriend’s younger female friend asked him to go to prom with her, allegedly just “as friends.”

This younger girl had a boyfriend who recently dumped her, but before that happened, she and her boyfriend used to hang out with them frequently.

What makes her uneasy is that her boyfriend has told her that his younger friend was flirty with him 2 years ago before she was in a relationship.

Add that to the fact that she and her boyfriend aren’t in a great place in their own relationship, and she’s pretty much freaking out.

“We’ve been having a rough spot in our relationship lately and he’s been hanging out with her and going to some sports games with her,” she explained.

“I haven’t had a problem with that, however, she has asked him to go to prom with her since she can’t go with her ex anymore.”

