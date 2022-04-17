Kristen Bell Helpfully Pointed Out That Lego Has A Wonderful Program Where You Can Donate Your Loved Legos To Kids In Need

Kristen Bell recently posted on Instagram about an awesome system that the Lego brand has in place for recycling used Lego bricks that we wish we knew about sooner!

“I just figured out that you can donate to Legos back to Lego,” says Kristen in her Instagram video.

She had recently discovered Lego’s Replay program, a sustainable project that encourages parents and other lego owners to mail their used bricks back to the company which will then donate them to kids in need via various donation programs.

The Replay process is simple and extremely effective.

First, you box up all of the Lego bricks you want to donate. They can be from disassembled single or multiple piece sets, from mini-figures and mini-dolls, or any Lego baseplate.

There are some limitations, like the pieces in the box must be Lego bricks – not any kind of Lego merchandise like clothing or backpacks.

Next, you go to this website to print out a free shipping label and ship them out! So simple.

Then, a charity organization called Give Back Box cleans and sanitizes the bricks (so you don’t have to) and sorts them out to donate to kids throughout the country.

Instagram; pictured above is Kristen in her video explaining the Lego Replay program

