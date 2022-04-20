NASA Engineer Discusses How She Is Protecting The Earth From “Alien Contamination” While Exploring The Galaxy

In perhaps one of the most shocking Talks At Google yet, NASA scientist Dr. Moogega Cooper discussed her role in protecting our planet from “alien contamination.”

Dubbed “a real-life guardian of the galaxy,” Dr. Cooper earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at only twenty-four years old. Now, she is working as a planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars mission.

In this role, Dr. Cooper’s main objective is to prevent both spacecrafts and astronauts from participating in two-way contamination.

“First, when we are sending out spacecrafts, rovers, orbiters– whatever it may be– beyond our own planet to either another planet, moon, or asteroid that may harbor life, it is my goal and the team’s goal to make sure that we do not send our Earth germs to those locations, especially when we are trying to search for life,” Dr. Cooper explained.

Similarly, Dr. Cooper and her team must also prevent the introduction of foreign germs on Earth.

“One day, we hope to bring samples back to our own planet, and we have to have that same consideration. When you bring something back, you do not want to bring something that may be harmful to humans,” Dr. Cooper said.

Interestingly, NASA scientists must be very considerate of germs when constructing spacecrafts. Dr. Cooper described how astronomical amounts of contaminates can enter a spacecraft and cause harm in the greater galaxy.

Thus, while constructing such vessels, all crew involved must wear special garments to protect against contamination.

YouTube; pictured above is Dr. Cooper

