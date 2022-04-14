Now That She Has Moved On From Her Ex-Boyfriend, He Wants To Marry Her

A 22-year-old woman used to be in a relationship with a guy the same age as her named Paul. She dated Paul for a year and a half, but she has known him for longer than that.

Paul’s pretty selfish. He’s incredibly immature. He wasn’t ever ready to really commit to her.

Despite all of the negative things about Paul, she really thinks her time spent with him was a highlight in her life.

“I loved him (I still do!) and I wanted to properly date him, but he wanted to keep the relationship more casual and open,” she explained.

It was really important to Paul to leave their relationship open so that he could choose to see other women, even though he never went through with that. It’s like he just cared to have other options available to him.

A few months ago, she met a man named John, and Paul gave her permission to see him too since you know, things with him were not that serious.

She figured it would be fun to see what John was like, and then she started having feelings for him.

She did reveal to Paul that she was starting to fall in love with John, and Paul told her that she had to pick between the two of them.

Suddenly, Paul said he wanted to be more serious and no longer just see other people.

