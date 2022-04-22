People Reveal Their Paranormal Stories That Completely Turned Them Into Ghost Believers

Do you believe in ghosts? According to a survey conducted by YouGovAmerica, forty-one percent of Americans believe they do. Additionally, about one in five U.S. adults actually reported “personally encountering” a ghost.

In turn, Americans’ high belief in supernatural entities is likely due to the alleged run-ins. One Reddit user expanded this conversation and asked the online community to share the paranormal stories that swayed their beliefs.

Their Grandmother Came To Them In A Dream

“My grandmother passed away three years ago after a long fight with cancer. I saw her the day before she passed, but due to work, I was not at the hospital the day of. I was pretty upset about it.”

“After her funeral, I dreamt I was at my parent’s house. But, in the dream, it was my friend’s house. My friend was telling me there were lots of ghosts in the house. And, at that point, there was a knock at the door.”

“There was a light by the door, and I saw an outline of a small lady in a purple wool coat– something my grandmother wore before she was admitted to the hospital. I walked to the door and opened it to see her standing there.”

“After unlocking the door and asking how she was, I woke up. At that point, I was completely shaken.”

“I got up to get water and process what I had dreamt. After about twenty minutes, I went back to bed and began dreaming from the exact point before I woke up.”

“I saw her [my grandmother] standing there holding a plate of my favorite food. I hugged her and asked her how she was. She said she was fine and not to be said because everything was going to be okay. I told her I loved and missed her, gave her one last hug, and then woke up.”

