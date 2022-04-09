People Tried To Shame Khloé Kardashian For Holding Her Daughter Too Much And Here’s How She Replied

Two days ago, Khloé Kardashian walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of a brand new reality show on Hulu called The Kardashians.

You can still keep up with your favorite reality show family, just on a new platform!

While Khloé was on the carpet, she carried along her daughter True in her arms, who is 3-years-old.

Khloé did make a comment at the premiere, mentioning that she carried True around a lot to prevent her from being afraid of the paparazzi that constantly follows them.

Apparently, some people took issue with that and tried to shame Khloé online for holding True way too much.

Instagram; pictured above Khloé snaps a selfie with True

Yesterday afternoon, Khloé decided to address her haters in a Tweet. “For the people who comment that I hold True too much…number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” Khloé said.

“Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…”

“I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

