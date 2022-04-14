She Flunked Out Of College And Has Kept This A Secret From Everyone In Her Life, Including Her Boyfriend

A 26-year-old woman never did end up completing college, as she describes herself as a “serial college flunkee.”

She has tried to go to community college and she has also tried to go to a bigger college to complete a 4-year degree without success.

Her college “track record” is nothing but “abysmal.” She did have a few decent semesters where she was at the top of her class, but that was pretty short-lived.

She has had more semesters where she simply failed out of classes until she figured out how to just withdraw.

“Imagine an absurd amount of withdrawals on a transcript, times that by three, and you’ll have me,” she explained.

“And then throw a few more on as a garnish. I am truly ashamed of this, even if my prose says otherwise.”

“Particularly because I’m bright enough to do better, have had professors who wanted to help me when I gave up on myself, and have wasted so much of my own money.”

Although she has previously come up with a lot of excuses as to why she never could complete college, she now accepts complete and utter accountability for her failure to do so.

The thing is, she’s keeping this a big secret from everyone in her life; her parents don’t know, her friends don’t know, and even her boyfriend whom she’s been dating for 8 months is in the dark.

