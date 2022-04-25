She Thinks Her Boyfriend Robbed Her Of Her Dream Proposal So She Turned Him Down

As a child, many of us dream of the perfect proposal. That one day, where the man or woman of our dreams gets down on one knee in the ideal setting. However, what if this is not the case.

So they propose to you in an unthinkable way while disregarding the way you have always dreamt it was supposed to happen.

While they crush your childhood spirit, do you turn them down and expect them to propose again? Or will the memory be ingrained in your brain forever?

This couple has been dating for almost five years now, and while things have been going well, the proposal did not pass the vibe check.

It took months of hinting at all the things the girl would like in a proposal and even asking straight up if her boyfriend wanted to marry her.

Eventually, he caved and told her that he didn’t want her to know, but he already had plans for the special moment.

Thrilled, she waited for the perfect proposal, until one day, when she was taking out the trash, her boyfriend came home with flowers and got on one knee in their kitchen.

Now her dream proposal consisted of what one would see in a fairytale. The perfect summer night, with fairy lights and a magical sunset. That was her dream. Instead, she was in the middle of taking out the trash in her kitchen.

While the proposal was preplanned in her head, she knew that an expensive ring was much unwanted. Unlike most brides, she wanted a blue-colored stone instead of your basic diamond engagement ring.

