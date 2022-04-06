This Bachelorette Party Evacuated Their Vacation Rental House After Discovering Various Safety Threats That Set Them Up To Be Robbed

While TikToker Callie Bryant was renting a vacation home in Austin, Texas, for a bachelorette party, she and the other bridesmaids got an awful feeling.

Instead of having a renter-friendly experience, though, Callie allegedly realized her group was “being set up to be robbed.”

In a now-viral TikTok, she described how the rental’s “doors did not lock, the alarm system was dead, the owner did not respond, and the…listing had been taken down.”

That’s definitely a creepy situation to find yourself in.

After recognizing these dangerous red flags, Callie and her friends evacuated the premises and relocated to a traditional hotel. The TikTok showed her group luggage-bound and waiting in a lobby in the middle of the night.

Callie’s TikTok has since reached over 3.1 million people and gained over one hundred and seventy thousand likes.

Moreover, her hair-raising experience has spurred yet another conversation surrounding the safety of vacation rental platforms.

“Yep, I am fully back to hotels now. There are way too many security risks at these homes. Plus, crazy amounts of rules. It is not worth it,” commented one user.

TikTok; pictured above is Callie

